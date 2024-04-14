Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem (Photo/Reuters)

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI): Israel, in a move to protect its citizens, has announced to close all schools and other educational systems, effective Sunday, as the country's defence forces remain on high alert following Iran hitting Israel with over 200 projectiles, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Moreover, it further urged the Israeli civilians to be vigilant, to head to shelters upon hearing a warning siren, and to remain there for 10 minutes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been on high alert for an attack from Iran, with dozens of planes in the sky prepared to defend the country.

IDF Spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a video statement, said, "Starting tomorrow morning and during the next few days, none of the educational systems, camp programs, or planned trips will take place."

No public events with more than 1,000 people can be held, the Home Front Command stated, reported the Jerusalem Post.

The statement also highlighted the growing sense of emergency due to the threats from Tehran following Israel's attack in Damascus on April 1, killing seven Iranian generals, according to the Jerusalem Post.

"We are taking all steps possible to ensure your safety," Hagari told the Israeli public.

Hagari reassued the Israeli citizens and said, "Since the start of the war, we have faced a variety of threats sent here by Iran's proxies and adapted our defense and attack systems accordingly," adding that the IDF was "fully prepared."

"The air force's defense and attack formations are on alert and dozens of planes are in the sky. We are conducting a situational assessment with our strategic partners, led by the USA, and we are maintaining close coordination with them," he stated.

Hagari spoke as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situational assessment with IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzl Halevi and other senior defense officials and the security.

Gallant said the IDF was "closely monitoring a planned attack by Iran and its proxies against the State of Israel."

"We have added new capabilities - on land, in the air, at sea, in our intelligence directorate, within the State of Israel, and together with our partners, led by the United States," he said.

Iran, on late Saturday, attacked Israel with more than 200 projectiles, including dozens of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. (ANI)

