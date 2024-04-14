Austin, April 14: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is planning his arrival in India on April 21 and 22 to announce major investments in the country and meet PM Narendra Modi. However, Tesla employees in the US are reportedly feeling that the layoffs will likely be announced soon. The layoffs are expected to start early this week, according to a report.

Some Tesla employees are worried that the layoffs are imminent, according to a report by The Business Insider India. The report mentioned the rumours circling around the company offices about the layoffs coming soon. The report highlighted that the employees who might be affected would be from the Austin Gigafactory and the Fremont factory. The job cuts are reportedly expected to start on Sunday (today). Layoffs 2024: Stellantis, Unity and Nintendo of America Announce Major Job Cuts, Check Details Here.

Two of the Tesla employees had reportedly heard that there would be layoffs at the company; however, the others were not sure about it or took it seriously. One of the engineers reportedly said that false rumours could spread faster here as the company is big. According to the report, the Tesla layoffs had been feared for the second time since February.

In February, the report said there were talks about the company identifying vital roles and a delay in the performance review of the employees. In 2024, many tech companies, such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and automobile company Stellantis, started laying off employees. Electric vehicle companies like Rivian and Fisker reportedly laid off employees in 2024. TikTok Layoffs 2024: Over 250 Employees To Be Sacked in Ireland by Popular Short-Video Hosting Company As Par of Restructuring.

According to the report, Tesla sales showed a decline in delivery numbers in the first quarter. Tesla delivery reportedly fell 20% compared to the previous quarter and 8% from the same time last year. Tesla also faced stiff competition from Chinese EV manufacturer BYD Auto. How many people might be affected by the Tesla layoffs today is unknown.

