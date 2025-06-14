Missiles launched from Iran are intercepted, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel (Image/Reuters)

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 14 (ANI): Israel Defence Forces International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani drew parallels between Israel and Iran, stating that while Israel conducted precise operations targeting terror strikes, Iran fired at the civilian population.

Shoshani emphasised that Israel conducted precise strikes on terror targets.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says Iran Has ‘Second Chance’ to Come to Nuclear Deal After Israeli Strikes Devastate Tehran.

In a post on X, he said, "Israel conducted precise strikes on terror targets, while operating a thousand miles away. Iran fired missiles indiscriminately toward the civilian population. One side conducts brave operations and has its civilians stay safe--the other side hides like cowards and targets civilians. That's all you need to know."

https://x.com/LTC_Shoshani/status/1933614645014671679

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Iranian News Outlet Close to Government Says 2 Explosions Heard Near Fordo Nuclear Site.

He said that the world cannot treat this as Israel's problem alone.

In a post on X, he said, "Once again, Iranian missiles are aimed at homes, families, children all over Israel. The world can no longer treat this as Israel's problem alone. Silence is complicity."

https://x.com/LTC_Shoshani/status/1933597587426394306

He said that Israeli civilians are in shelters amid Iran's strikes.

"While we target and neutralize precisely global threats, Iran aims indiscriminately at the whole country and a whole people. Right now all Israelis are in shelters as Iran fires projectiles to threaten millions of lives. Another wave of attack is heading toward our people," he said.

https://x.com/LTC_Shoshani/status/1933592681587822593

Israeli Air Force fighter jets bombed two airbases in western Iran earlier today, the Israel Defense Forces announced, as per The Times of Israel.

The strikes hit airbases used by Iran's air force near the cities of Hamadan and Tabriz, the IDF said, adding that the latter site was "destroyed" in the strikes.

Additionally, the IDF said it destroyed dozens more Iranian air force targets, including air defense assets, drones, and ballistic missile launchers.

Meanwhile, Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, said raised the injury count to 35 following Iran's strikes.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1933625802043871330

The Israel Defense Forces said, "Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Israel in the past hours. The IDF cannot, and will not, allow Iran to attack our civilians." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)