Tel Aviv [Israel], January 26 (ANI/TPS): The Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD) Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir concluded a working visit to Washington D.C., on Thursday after meetings with US Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of State (DOS) leadership and Lockheed Martin and Boeing executives.

The IMoD said the visit underscored the "close cooperation between Israel and the United States since the beginning of the ongoing Swords of Iron war."

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Zamir engaged in discussions with his American counterparts about armament procurement, aligning with preparations for evolving combat scenarios. The discussions also focused on plans for force build-up in the upcoming multi-year strategy, including the acquisition of advanced platforms and capabilities to maintain the IDF's qualitative military edge and readiness for diverse scenarios.

"This approach integrates lessons learned from the war into strategies for obtaining military equipment," said IMoD.

In meetings with senior government officials, Zamir addressed the current combat situation in Gaza and the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in the north. Additionally, discussions focused on countering Iranian aggression seeking to harm Israel and destabilise the Middle East.

The Director General also met with executives of major American defense industries including Lockheed Martin's Senior Vice President of Global Business Development & Strategy, Mr. Michael Williamson, Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President of Aeronautics, Mr. Greg Ulmer, and President Boeing Defense and Space, Mr. Ted Colbert.

They discussed existing agreements as well as the IMOD's plan to advance new agreements for the procurement of military armaments and advanced equipment. (ANI/TPS)

