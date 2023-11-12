Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defense Ministry signed an agreement to sell its David's Sling air defense system to Finland on Sunday. The deal is estimated at 1.3 billion shekels (over USD 335 million).

David's Sling, produced by the Haifa-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, can intercept rockets and missiles at a range of 40-300 kilometers (25-185 miles).

The system became operational in Israel in 2017. David's Sling made its first interception in May, shooting down a missile fired at Tel Aviv by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. (ANI/TPS)

