Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, rocket alerts were heard in the border area town of Israel, Kissufim, near Gaza earlier today, The Times of Israel reported.

Said to be the first rocket alarm of the day, there were no reports of impacts or casualties as the town had long been evacuated.

Also Read | Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Hits Timor Region.

The border town, Kissufim is a kibbutz in the northwestern Negev desert in Israel and is located adjacent to the Gaza Strip. It was devastated following the Hamas invasion on October 7, The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu termed Hamas an "integral part of the axis of terrorism" led by Iran, which he said endangers the Middle East and Arab world as well.

Also Read | Hostages and Missing Families Forum To Sue Top Hamas Leaders in International Court of Justice for October 7 Attacks.

While addressing the press conference along with Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz at Kirya in Tel Aviv, he said, "Hamas is an integral part of the axis of terrorism led by Iran, and this axis of terrorism and evil endangers the entire Middle East, and the entire Arab world as well. I am convinced that many Arab leaders understand this."

The Israeli Prime Minister urged the leaders of Arab states to come out against Hamas. He noted that Hamas in the past 16 years has brought disaster to Gaza.

He said Hamas has brought two things to the residents of Gaza: "blood and poverty." He asserted that no international pressure will change Israel's faith in the justice of the cause.

Netanyahu said Israel's war against Hamas is advancing at "full force" with the goal of "victory." He said that Israel will eliminate Hamas and bring back hostages. He said Israeli forces has killed thousands of terrorists, including senior commanders and arch-murderers who were involved in the attack on Israel on October 7.

"The war against Hamas-ISIS is advancing at full force and it has one goal - victory. There is no substitute for victory. We will eliminate Hamas and bring back our hostages. IDF forces have completed the encirclement of the city of Gaza," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also state that Hamas has lost control of the northern Gaza Strip. He noted that Israel's forces are attacking Hamas "above ground and underground." He said, "We will continue at full force, at full strength, until victory."

He called the return of hostages the "main goal" of war. He asserted that there will no ceasefire without the return of hostages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)