Tel Aviv [Israel], January 2 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces struck targets in Syria on Monday night after five rockets were fired across the border into the Golan Heights.

According to the IDF, the rockets all fell in open areas. Israeli media reported that some of the rockets landed on a road near Golan communities. Dashcam footage shared on social media shows a rocket impacting close to cars.

Syrian state media reported that several targets were hit in the Damascus region at 4:45 am.

On Sunday night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets shot down two apparent drones launched towards northern Israel from Syria.

One "hostile aircraft" was downed after crossing into northern Israel, triggering sirens in the Golan Heights communities of Keshet and Katzrin, according to the IDF.

A little over an hour later, another aircraft was intercepted while "on route to Israeli territory from the east," according to the military.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq took responsibility for the attack, saying that it was "in support of Gaza." The umbrella group of Iranian-backed radical Shi'ite militias in Iraq and Syria is composed of Kata'ib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhadaa.

It marked at least the third drone attack on Israel by the Iran-backed militias since the start of the war, including a suicide drone that fell in the Golan Heights last week. (ANI/TPS)

