Tel Aviv [Israel], August 23 (ANI/TPS): Flights in and out of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport have resumed tonight, having been suspended earlier due to a drone attack from Yemen. According to the IDF, the drone was downed following "several interception attempts".

According to Magen David Adom, there have been no casualties except for some minor injuries sustained while people were running to shelters.

The police later reported that there were some impact sites. A police announcement clarified that there while there were no casualties, the public needs to stay away from those areas and urged people to follow the instructions of police officers on the ground. It added that officers and bomb disposal experts were working to isolate the impact sites. (ANI/TPS)

