Mumbai, August 23: Google has begun rolling out the first beta of Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1, bringing a fresh batch of system-level improvements and accessibility features to Pixel users enrolled in the Android beta program. The update was announced shortly after the launch of the Pixel 10 series and is expected to be publicly released in December, as per Google's official release timeline.

According to The Verge, among the highlights of Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 are deeper support for dark mode, more cohesive icon theming, and improved parental control options, part of Google’s effort to refine the Android user experience across visual consistency, accessibility, and family safety tools. While this is a beta release, it offers a glimpse into what users can expect from Android 16 in the coming months. Android 16 Update Rolled Out by Google for Its Pixel Smartphones With New Features and Better Customisation Options; Check List of Compatible Models.

From Smarter Dark Mode and Parental Controls to Themed Icons, Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 Packed With Powerful Features

The update introduces an enhanced dark theme that can automatically darken apps that don’t natively support dark mode. Google said this is primarily aimed at users with low vision or photosensitivity. The feature also darkens splash screens and adjusts the status bar to better match the chosen dark aesthetic.

Additionally, Android 16 QPR2 will allow users to force app icons into themed monochrome, even if the developer hasn't provided support. This ensures a more uniform look on home screens, making customisation easier and more accessible. Android 16 Update Rolled Out by Google for Its Pixel Smartphones With New Features and Better Customisation Options; Check List of Compatible Models.

Another major improvement comes in the form of streamlined parental controls. A new section in Android Settings consolidates Google Family Link and on-device screen time controls into a single, PIN-protected space. Parents can now more easily manage app access, screen time, content filters, and downtime directly from their child’s device.

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 is now available for supported Pixel devices through the Android Beta Program. Non-beta users will need to wait for the stable rollout later this year. For a full breakdown of all features and technical details, users can visit the Android Developers Blog.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 12:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).