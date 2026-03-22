Arad/Dimona [Israel], March 22 (ANI): More than 100 people, including children, were injured after ballistic missiles fired by Iran struck the southern Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona, causing extensive damage to residential areas and overwhelming local emergency services, officials said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry sharply condemned the Saturday (local time) evening strikes, stating on X: "The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism."

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Rescue crews worked throughout the night, tending to the wounded and clearing debris from collapsed buildings. Hospitals in the region reported treating dozens of civilians for shrapnel wounds, broken bones and shock, with some in serious condition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the evening as "a difficult moment in the battle for the future" and vowed that Israel would respond to the attacks in a manner that ensures its security. Local mayors in both Arad and Dimona echoed the sentiment, highlighting the trauma inflicted on families and the urgency of restoring a sense of safety.

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The Iranian attacks reportedly came after Tehran's response to a strike on its Natanz nuclear facility earlier in the day, which Iran blamed on a joint US-Israeli operation -- an allegation Israel has denied. Iranian military spokespeople claimed their missiles were aimed at strategic targets but did not dispute that towns were hit.

Israeli air-defence systems, including the Iron Dome network, attempted to intercept several incoming missiles, but at least two projectiles breached the defences and struck populated areas, officials said. Firefighters battled blazes sparked by impacts in residential neighbourhoods, and sirens sounded repeatedly as alerts echoed across the region.

Israeli authorities have appealed for calm as investigations continue into how the missiles penetrated defences. The strikes have reignited international concerns over the widening Iran-Israel conflict, which has seen escalating exchanges of missile and air strikes in recent months, raising fears of a broader regional war.

Residents in Arad and Dimona expressed shock at the sudden violence striking communities that had been relatively removed from the front lines, with many now calling for reinforced shelter systems and greater protective measures. Officials said that schools in both towns would remain closed while medical teams tend to those affected and structural assessments proceed.

As tensions mount, world powers are urging restraint to prevent further civilian casualties, even as both Tehran and Jerusalem trade accusations and prepare for possible further escalation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)