Tel Aviv [Israel], April 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Welfare and Social Security, on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day observed Tuesday, April 2, revealed that Israel saw a 41 per cent increase over the past two years in the number of people with autism who are recognized by the Ministry.

The data shows that in the first quarter of 2024, 30,876 people with autism received services from the office. This is compared to 27,105 in 2022 and 22,231 in 2021.

It should be noted that there are people who are diagnosed with autism and do not use services from the Ministry of Welfare.

Additional data show that there is a majority of 3 to 14-year-olds in Israel who are on the spectrum and receive services (7,609 boys and 1,961 girls), and of all the people who are well-known, the absolute majority live in Tel Aviv and the center and the fewest in the south of the country. (ANI/TPS)

