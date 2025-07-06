World News | Israel Strikes 130 Targets Across Gaza in Intensified Anti-terror Campaign

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 6 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces struck around 130 terror targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, as the military intensified its operations against Hamas and other terror groups, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday. Ground forces conducted raids and strikes throughout the Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, combat teams uncovered weapons and equipment in Khan Yunis, and destroyed terror tunnels in Rafah's Jenina neighborhood.

In Gaza City in the northern area of the Strip, soldiers eliminated terrorists and dismantled observation posts and terror installations.

Forces also destroyed an explosives depot, hit several Hamas buildings, and engaged terrorists in the areas of Jabaliya and Daraj-Tuffah.

