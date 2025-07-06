New Delhi, July 6: A Bangkok-bound Thai Lion Air plane, which was temporarily grounded at Kolkata Airport in the early hours of July 5 after encountering a technical issue during taxiing and forcing it to return to the bay, resumed flight operations successfully on Sunday. Flight TLM242 from Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, arrived in Kolkata at 01:23 AM IST on July 5, carrying 151 passengers. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was scheduled to operate the return leg as TLM243.

After being cleared for pushback from Stand 60R at 2:35 AM IST, the aircraft reported a technical malfunction and requested to return. It was re-parked at Stand 34 by 2:43 AM IST. The outbound flight was subsequently cancelled, and 130 passengers were deboarded and provided hotel accommodation. Mumbai: Bangkok-Bound Air India Flight AI2354 Delayed Over 3 Hours After Bird Nest Found Inside Wing Before Takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport; Video Goes Viral.

Airport authorities noted that the aircraft's extended stay on the apron also caused a 25-minute delay to an incoming Qatar Airways flight due to stand availability issues.

