Cairo, Mar 15 (AP) Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least eight people, including a local reporter who was operating a drone.

The Indonesian Hospital said it received eight bodies from two airstrikes in the same area of the northern town of Beit Lahiya on Saturday.

Also Read | Baby Wombat Snatching: US Influencer Sam Jone Apologises After Sparking Outrage for Picking Up Baby Wombat.

Fares Awad, head of emergency services in northern Gaza, identified one of the dead as Mahmoud Islim, a local reporter who was operating a drone. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)