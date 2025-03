Jerusalem, Mar 18 (AP) Israeli far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's party says it is returning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

His party had left the coalition after Netanyahu agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in January.

Ben-Gvir's return, comes after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes. It strengthens Netanyahu's ruling coalition. (AP)

