Tel Aviv [Israel], November 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen thanked the 363 members of the US House of Representatives, Democrats and Republicans, for the "broad support (almost 90 per cent) for the bill to apply sanctions to the terrorist organisations Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, as well as their supporters."

"The law will damage the economic infrastructure of the terrorist organisations and prevent countries, organisations, and other factors from supporting Hamas and the Islamic Jihad," he said.

Cohen also congratulated Germany on its decision to define the Samidoun network as a terrorist organisation.

"Samidoun is a central fund in the array of funds controlled by the Popular Front terrorist organisation," he said, "posing under the guise of a civil society organisation. This is another decisive step in the resolute implementation and enforcement against the Palestinian terrorist organisations. Germany, our close ally, is a key partner in countering the terrorist organisations, both in Germany itself and in the international arena." (ANI/TPS)

