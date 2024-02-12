Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Rafah [Israel], February 12 (ANI): The Shin Bet, IDF, and special police forces, in an operation early on Monday, successfully rescued two hostages from Hamas in the heart of Rafah, reported by The Jerusalem Post

The operation, aimed at liberating two Argentinian hostages, Fernando Herman and Louis Norbeto, from Nir Yitzhak, commenced around 1:00 a.m.

Also Read | Pakistan Election Results 2024: Imran Khan’s PTI Rules Out Alliance With PML(N), PPP; To Join Hands With Another Party.

Dozens of airstrikes targeted Hamas's Shabura battalion to mislead them about the true objective of the rescue mission. The hostages, aged 61 and 70, were held captive, as per The Jerusalem Post

Previously, two family members of the hostages were freed during a hostage exchange from November 23-30.

Also Read | Israel Rescues 2 Hostages From Gaza’s Rafah in Overnight Operation: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 12, 2024.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the operation had been under consideration for some time and had been repeatedly postponed until receiving approval on Monday morning.

The hostages were held on the second floor of a heavily guarded building, with additional guards in the adjacent structure.

Israeli forces executed a clandestine entry into the compound, utilizing explosives, heavy firepower, and precise intelligence on the hostages' location relative to their captors.

The rescue operation ensured the safety of Herman and Norbeto, preventing Hamas from harming them.

Following the rescue, a helicopter transported the hostages to Shiba Hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition. While one soldier sustained minor injuries, there were no fatalities.

The rescue operation took place in an area of Rafah close to Khan Yunis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)