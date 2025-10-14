Mumbai, October 14: Hamas on Monday, October 13, released 20 hostages into the custody of the Red Cross as part of a ceasefire agreement under the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan. This also included handing over the bodies of four deceased captives. Among those was the body of Bipin Joshi, a Hindu Nepalese student who had been kidnapped during the October 2023 attack on southern Israel. The release marked a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, bringing relief to families of the surviving hostages while also delivering tragic news to those who had lost loved ones. The handover was coordinated with Israeli authorities and the Red Cross to ensure a smooth transfer.

The release of the hostages and the deceased comes after more than two years of uncertainty and anguish for families like that of Bipin Joshi. His family had tirelessly campaigned for information about his whereabouts, travelling across continents and appealing to governments and international organisations for help. Despite hopes for his safe return, his body was among those handed over, confirming his death. Bipin’s story captured global attention due to his bravery during the attack and the extraordinary efforts of his family to secure his release. Let’s know who Bipin Joshi was. Gaza Peace Summit: Donald Trump, Arab Leaders Seal Landmark Peace Agreement to End Israel-Hamas War (Watch Video).

Who Was Bipin Joshi?

Bipin Joshi was a 23-year-old agriculture student from Nepal who tragically lost his life in captivity after being kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. He had travelled to Israel in September 2023 to participate in a "Learn and Earn" program at Kibbutz Alumim, near the Gaza border, which aimed to provide hands-on training in Israeli farming practices. This was his first time leaving Nepal, and he joined 16 fellow students for the program. On the day of the attack, Joshi and other students were sheltering in a bomb shelter when Hamas militants stormed the area. Donald Trump Receives Standing Ovation in Israeli Knesset After Gaza Deal; Israel To Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize 2026 (Watch Video).

Bipin Joshi's Video While in Hamas Captivity

Bipin Joshi, a 23-year-old student from Nepal, went to Israel to study agriculture just 25 days before the attack. He was kidnapped, kept as a hostage, and killed. He tried to save others by stopping a grenade - a true hero till the end. May his soul rest in peace. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/377iZFuDPX — IndiaWarMonitor (@IndiaWarMonitor) October 14, 2025

Demonstrating extraordinary courage, Joshi reportedly grabbed a live grenade thrown into the shelter and tossed it out, saving several lives before being captured. Ten of his fellow Nepalese students were killed in the attack, and he was reportedly the only Hindu taken hostage along with a Thai national. Following his kidnapping, Bipin’s family tirelessly sought information about his whereabouts, travelling to Israel to meet with officials, including President Isaac Herzog, and lobbying at the United Nations to highlight his plight.

In November 2023, footage surfaced showing Joshi under duress, identifying himself and describing his work at the kibbutz, offering a brief glimpse of hope for his family. Sadly, after 738 days of uncertainty, his remains were returned to Israel on October 13, 2025, as part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement. DNA testing will precede the repatriation of his body to Nepal for final rites.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV and The Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

