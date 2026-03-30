Jerusalem [Israel], March 30 (ANI): The Israeli Police on Sunday prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, along with the Custos of the Holy Land, Fr Francesco Ielpo, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to celebrate Palm Sunday mass.

According to an official release jointly issued by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land, the two religious leaders were stopped en route while travelling privately, without any form of procession or ceremonial observance, and were forced to turn back. The release noted that, as a result, the Heads of the Church were unable to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass at the site for the first time in centuries.

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"This morning, the Israeli Police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, together with the Custos of the Holy Land, the Most Reverend Fr. Francesco Ielpo, OFM, the official Guardian of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, as they made their way to celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass," the release read.

"The two were stopped en route, while proceeding privately and without any characteristics of a procession or ceremonial act, and were compelled to turn back. As a result, and for the first time in centuries, the Heads of the Church were prevented from celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre," it added.

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Describing the incident as a "grave precedent", the statement said the move disregards the sentiments of millions of Christians worldwide who look to Jerusalem during the Holy Week period.

The Church authorities said they had complied with all restrictions imposed since the beginning of the war in the region, including cancelling public gatherings, prohibiting attendance, and arranging for the broadcast of religious services to global audiences.

They further termed the decision to block entry as "manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate", alleging that it reflects a departure from principles of reasonableness, freedom of worship, and respect for longstanding arrangements governing the holy site.

"Preventing the entry of the Cardinal and the Custos, who bear the highest ecclesiastical responsibility for the Catholic Church and the Holy Places, constitutes a manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate measure," the statement read.

"This hasty and fundamentally flawed decision, tainted by improper considerations, represents an extreme departure from basic principles of reasonableness, freedom of worship, and respect for the Status Quo," the statement added.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land also expressed "profound sorrow" to Christian faithful in the region and across the world, stating that prayers on one of Christianity's most sacred days had been prevented. (ANI)

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