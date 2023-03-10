Jaba (West Bank), Mar 9 (AP) Israeli police say a Palestinian attacker has shot and wounded three people in central Tel Aviv late on Thursday.

Police say the attacker was shot. Israeli media say the attacker was killed.

Medical workers said one of the wounded was in critical condition. (AP)

