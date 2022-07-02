Damascus [Syria], July 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Two civilians were wounded at dawn Saturday by an Israeli strike targeting areas in the northwestern province of Tartous, a military statement said.

The Israelis carried out their attack from the Mediterranean west of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, targeting poultry farms in the vicinity of Hamidiya town, south of Tartous, the statement read.

The attack caused material damage too, it added.

The attack is the latest in a series of Israeli military strikes on Syrian sites, which Israel usually claims as Iranian-linked targets.

The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the attacks, accusing Israel of supporting terrorist-designated groups in Syria. (ANI/Xinhua)

