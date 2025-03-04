Tel Aviv [Israel], March 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz spoke with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whom he thanked, for President Trump's support for accelerating shipments of weapons and security equipment to Israel, and for his commitment to the "strong alliance between the countries."

Katz said that Israel had agreed to the outline proposed by the President's Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and stressed the need to return all the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza and to destroy the Hamas regime there.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 4: Rohan Bopanna, Catherine O’Hara, Park Min-young and Kevin O’Brien - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 4.

The Minister reviewed with the Secretary Hegseth the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) activities in Judea and Samaria against terrorism, emphasized the importance of the security areas Israel's military established in Lebanon and Syria, and thanked America for its support.

In addition, Katz and Hegseth agreed that Iran is the main threat to the region, and that close cooperation between Israel and the US must continue with the aim of preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Microchip Technology Layoffs: US-Based Semiconductor Company To Lay Off 2,000 Employees, Shut Down Manufacturing Facility Amid Slow Demand From Automotive Industry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)