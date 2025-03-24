Istanbul [Turkiye], March 24 (ANI): Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opposition figure, has been jailed on corruption charges, triggering massive street protests across Turkey, Al Jazeera reported.

The court's decision to strip him of his mayoral title and transfer him to Silivri Prison has sparked nationwide outrage.

Imamoglu's arrest occurred just four days after a predawn raid involving hundreds of police officers. While the court has opted not to pursue a separate "terrorism" investigation, the Ministry of Interior has suspended him from office as mayor of Turkey's largest city, as per Al Jazeera.

Government officials have denied allegations that the legal action against the opposition figure is politically motivated, insisting that Turkiye's courts operate independently.

However, the timing of the arrest and the subsequent protests have raised concerns about the fairness and integrity of the upcoming elections.

More than 700 accounts on X, including those belonging to "news organisations, journalists, political figures, students, and others within Turkiye", were targeted, the X company said.

Describing the government's move as "unlawful", X affirmed its commitment to defending free speech through legal channels.

However, it is reported that several accounts have been suspended by the US company, including some involved in coordinating the protests.

The crackdown has caused widespread anger among citizens, many of whom had supported Imamoglu in past elections.

Riot police deployed rubber bullets and pepper spray during clashes with protesters in Istanbul, while demonstrators in Ankara were met with water cannons.

Despite a ban on protests in Turkiye's three largest cities and a stern warning from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against "street terror", unrest has spread rapidly, reflecting deepening tensions in the country. (ANI)

