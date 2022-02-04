Istanbul, Feb 4 (AP) A fire broke out at a prison in Istanbul on Friday, leaving at least 11 inmates hospitalised with smoke inhalation, a Turkish broadcaster reported.

The cause of the blaze in Umraniye prison, on the Asian side of the city, wasn't immediately known. The prison has a capacity to hold 1,000 inmates, according to its website.

Also Read | Dhondup Wangchen, Tibetan Filmmaker, Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize 2022.

Several firetrucks were dispatched to the prison, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The broadcaster HaberTurk said none of the inmates were in serious condition.

Also Read | Ukraine Conflict Affecting Children's Mental Health, Says UNICEF Report.

Video footage from the private DHA news agency showed at least two ambulances and a prison transport vehicle enter the gates of the prison compound as gray smoke was seen billowing from behind a building.

It also showed a firefighter using a water cannon at the top of ladder to douse the fire.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)