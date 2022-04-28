Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his official visit to the country and also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to her to visit India later this year.

EAM Jaishankar also exchanged views with the Bangladesh PM on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

Also Read | China Urges US to Lift Extra Tariffs on Chinese Goods, Says Chinese Commerce Ministry.

"This afternoon, EAM called on Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina and conveyed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's invitation to her to visit India at her convenience later this year," an official statement said.

Jaishankar also met his counterpart, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, AK Abdul Momen and extended him an invitation to attend the next meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission to be held in India prior to the visit of PM Hasina.

Also Read | Israel PM Naftali Bennett’s Family Receives Death Threat and Bullet in Mail.

"Both the Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation between the countries and discussed the possible dates of the visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh to India to further cement the ties," the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata said in a statement.

"The (Bangladesh) Foreign Minister recalled that the two countries had resolved many of the outstanding issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation and expressed hope that all outstanding issues including the early signing of the Teesta Water Sharing Treaty may be concluded at an early date," the statement further said.

The Bangladesh FM also stressed on robust trade and commerce between the two countries and sought the support of India for the speedy repatriation of the displaced Rohingya Myanmar nationals to their country of origin.

Earlier today, Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka, kicking off his three-day visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan from April 28-30. Notably, this is Jaishankar's first visit to Bangladesh, since March 2021.

Both India and Bangladesh have maintained a steady level of momentum in high-level visits, particularly in the commemorative year of the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties.

The visit of EAM provided a useful opportunity to review the progress in bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen them, MEA said.

After his engagements in Bangladesh, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to depart from Bhutan on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)