New Delhi [India] July 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday extended his greetings to the Government and the people of the Republic of Peru on their Independence Day. He also wished his Peruvian counterpart, Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer Salcedo.

"National Day greetings to FM Elmer Schialer Salcedo, the Government and the people of the Republic of Peru," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Jaishankar also expressed hope for stronger cooperation between the two nations. He wrote, "Look forward to further advancement of our cooperation."

He also shared a cheerful photo with FM Elmer Schialer Salcedo, reflecting the warmth between the two countries.

Bilateral relations between India and Peru have been growing in areas like trade, defence, renewable energy, traditional medicine, and culture. Both countries have shown interest in deepening cooperation across various fields.

India-Peru trade has seen steady growth in the current financial year. Several virtual business meetings and buyer-seller interactions were held, focusing on key sectors like medical devices, pharmaceuticals, health technology, automobiles, agriculture machinery, leather products, footwear, electronics, tourism, textiles, and more.

Under the Promotion of Cultural Ties with Diaspora (PCTD) Scheme, a "Festival of India" titled Amrit Mahotsav was held in Lima on December 8, 2021. It showcased the diversity of Indian culture and traditions.

On November 2, 2021, the 6th Ayurveda Day was celebrated virtually with the theme "Ayurveda for Poshan", highlighting India's ancient wisdom in health and nutrition.

From January to March 2022, various events were organised in Peru to highlight India's achievements, cultural unity, scientific progress, tourism potential, and its strong partnership with the diaspora. Celebrations included Constitution Day, Mahaparinirvan Divas, and other cultural programs. (ANI)

