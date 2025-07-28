Bangkok, July 28: At least six people were killed in a shooting incident in the Thai capital on Monday, according to a media report. The dead included four security guards, the Thai Post newspaper reported. US Shooting: 1 Dead, 1 Wounded in University of New Mexico House Complex Firing in Albuquerque; Suspect at Large.

Shooting Incident in Thailand

The suspect was also dead in the shooting at Or Tor Kor Market.

Police said officers are investigating the motive behind the attack. PTI