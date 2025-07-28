Bangkok, July 28: At least six people were killed in a shooting incident in the Thai capital on Monday, according to a media report. The dead included four security guards, the Thai Post newspaper reported. US Shooting: 1 Dead, 1 Wounded in University of New Mexico House Complex Firing in Albuquerque; Suspect at Large.

Shooting Incident in Thailand

BREAKING: Death toll rises to 6, including shooter, and 3 others injured in mass shooting at Or Tor Kor market (อตก) in Bangkok, Thailand. pic.twitter.com/CVl3WEmKH8 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 28, 2025

The suspect was also dead in the shooting at Or Tor Kor Market.

Police said officers are investigating the motive behind the attack. PTI