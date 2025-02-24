Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): Heads of mission, spouses of Heads of Mission and diplomats of 60 nations visited the Sarnath archaeological site and Kaziranga National Park. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied them during the visit.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Envoys experience incredible cultural and ecological diversity. Heads of Mission, spouses of HoMs, and diplomats of 60 countries visited the iconic Sarnath archaeological site and the mesmerising @kaziranga_ National Park. They were accompanied by EAM @DrSJaishankar."

Jaishankar, along with the Head of Mission and Ambassadors, took an Elephant Safari in Kaziranga National Park on Monday ahead of the Advantage Assam summit, which will be held in Guwahati from February 25.

"I am very happy to see more, tourists growing. We are here for Advantage Assam. We are going to Guwahati after this. We want to you know, give Assam and NE states a higher profile. Get more tourists, International interest, and more investors. So it is a very good direction to see this early morning. It's a great start to the day," External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said.

Responding to a comment by media that Kaziranga has the highest Tourist inflow, he said, "Yes, I know. They were telling me that we had already crossed three lakhs. It's a good trend. Even the PM says we should visit every state because we have an abundance of both natural and creative tourism."

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "An early morning safari @kaziranga_ National Park, along with Ambassadors. Assam's natural wildlife scenes are indeed stunning and pristine. Next stop- Advantage Assam 2.0."

Speaking about his experience, the delegate from Timor-Leste said, "It was a privilege to visit this Kaziranga park, wild animals like elephants, rhinos and tigers. So I think it's one of the potentials your state of Assam, India, can offer to the world. By this visit, I am really enjoying this. What can I learn from nature? The wild animals teach us about peace. How can rhinos live alongside elephants? Both of them are aggressive, but they can live side by side."

"I thank the Minister of External Affairs and the Assam authorities for offering us something that will remain a lifelong memory from India. We are based in New Delhi, but now we have the opportunity to see Assam and its natural beauty and to immerse ourselves in this natural beauty. I wish the animals here a long life," another delegate said while speaking to the reporters.

The Assam Government is organising the second edition of Advantage Assam, which is scheduled to commence on February 25 at Khanapara Veterinary College field in Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0 on February 25.

A release stated that Several Union Ministers, Industrialists, Heads of Mission, and Ambassadors from different countries will participate in the mega Infrastructure & Investment Summit.

PM Modi will arrive in Guwahati on February 24 evening and witness the mega Jhumoir performance at Sarusajai Stadium. Over 8,600 artists from 800 tea gardens across the state will perform the traditional Jhumoir dance. (ANI)

