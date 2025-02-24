Dhaka, February 24: One person has died in connection with the violence at the Air Force base in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar on Monday, The Daily Star reported. A group of miscreants from the nearby Samitipara had attacked the air force base in Cox's Bazar, according to ISPR notification.

The deceased has been identified by his family members as Shihab Kabir Nahid (25) from Samitipara. Resident medical officer of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, Sabuktagin Mahmud Shohel, said a person aged around 25 was "brought dead" to the hospital, according to a report in Daily Star Bangladesh. ‘Bangladesh Must Protect All Minorities’: India Says Interim Government Must Live up to Its Responsibility of Protecting Hindus and Other Minorities Amid Increasing Violence.

Air Force Base in Bangladesh Attacked

#BREAKING: One killed and several others injured in Bangladesh Air Force base attack in Cox’s Bazar when a group of unidentified miscreants launched an attack on the BAF base from Samiti Para leading to a confrontation. Bangladesh Air Force is trying to control the situation. pic.twitter.com/CQA3Oif1GU — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 24, 2025

Shohel said the victim had suffered deep injuries at the back of his head. He further said that the reason behind his death will be ascertained after autopsy, according to The Daily Star report. In a press release, ISPR assistant director Ayesha Siddiqua said that the air force was taking necessary actions in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)