New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Ambassador Sanjiv Ranjan, Secretary General of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), in New Delhi to review priority areas of cooperation among member states, with a focus on strengthening engagement across governments, businesses and academia.

Sharing details of the interaction on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet Amb Sanjiv Ranjan, Secretary General of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, today in Delhi. Discussed priority areas for cooperation with the governments, businesses & academia of @IORAofficial member states."

Also Read | What Is Baby Ariha Shah Case? Know Story of Indian Child in German Foster Care As PM Narendra Modi Raises Issue With Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The discussions centred on advancing collaborative efforts within the IORA framework and deepening partnerships that support sustainable and inclusive growth in the Indian Ocean region. The meeting comes amid renewed emphasis on regional cooperation to address shared economic, developmental and security challenges.

IORA is a key multilateral platform that brings together countries bordering the Indian Ocean to promote regional cooperation and sustainable development. Its agenda spans a range of areas including trade and investment facilitation, maritime safety and security, fisheries management, disaster risk reduction, tourism and academic exchanges. India has been an active participant in the association and has consistently advocated for a more action-oriented and results-driven approach.

Also Read | Timothy Busfield Surrenders to Face Child Sex Abuse Charges; NBC Shelves Actor's Episode of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’.

During the meeting, Jaishankar underscored the importance of closer coordination among IORA member states to unlock the economic potential of the region while ensuring stability and resilience. He highlighted the role of businesses in driving trade and investment linkages, as well as the contribution of academic and research institutions in fostering innovation, capacity building and evidence-based policymaking.

The interaction also reflected India's broader vision for the Indian Ocean, which emphasises cooperation, connectivity and respect for international law. New Delhi has positioned itself as a net security provider and a development partner in the region, promoting initiatives that enhance maritime domain awareness, infrastructure development and people-to-people ties.

Ambassador Sanjiv Ranjan, who took over as IORA Secretary General recently, briefed the External Affairs Minister on the association's ongoing programmes and future priorities. Both sides are understood to have agreed on the need to translate dialogue into tangible outcomes that benefit member states and reinforce the relevance of IORA in a rapidly evolving geopolitical and economic environment.

The meeting signals India's continued commitment to multilateral engagement in the Indian Ocean and its intent to work closely with IORA to advance shared regional objectives through inclusive and practical cooperation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)