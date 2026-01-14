Mumbai, January 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally raised the case of Ariha Shah, an Indian child currently in German foster care, during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed. The Prime Minister underscored the sensitivity of the issue, emphasising the need for a solution that respects the child's cultural and linguistic background while ensuring her eventual return to India.

The high-level discussion took place on the sidelines of the Chancellor's visit to New Delhi, signaling the Indian government's continued commitment to the case at the highest diplomatic level. Chancellor Merz reportedly acknowledged the concerns raised by the Indian side, stating that German authorities are aware of the legal complexities and the cultural significance surrounding the custody of the young girl. India Pursuing Baby Ariha Shah Case with Germany on Humanitarian Grounds: Foreign Secy Vikram Misri.

Special Briefing By Foreign Secretary on German Chancellor's Visit

What Is Baby Ariha Case?

Ariha Shah has been in the custody of Germany’s Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) since September 2021. The case began when Ariha was just seven months old, after her parents, Dhara and Bhavesh Shah, took her to a hospital in Berlin with a genital injury.

German authorities alleged that the injury was a result of physical abuse and immediately removed the child from her parents' care. While the German police later dropped the criminal investigation into child abuse without filing charges, the local youth welfare office refused to return Ariha, citing concerns over the parents' ability to provide a safe environment. PM Narendra Modi Calls 'Terrorism Ultimate and Serious Threat to Humanity’, Says India and Germany United in Resolute Fight Against Global Menace.

The Diplomatic Standoff

For over four years, the Indian government has maintained that Ariha is an Indian citizen and should be raised in her home country to preserve her cultural, religious, and linguistic identity. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has consistently pushed for her return, suggesting that she be placed in a foster home in India if the German courts do not return her to her biological parents.

German courts, however, have maintained that their primary responsibility is the "best interests of the child" according to German law. In June 2023, a German court granted permanent custody to the state, significantly limiting the parents' visitation rights and further complicating India's efforts to repatriate the child.

Key Concerns of the Indian Government

The Indian government has highlighted several specific points during its diplomatic engagements with Germany:

Cultural Identity: Ariha is being raised in an environment that does not reflect her Jain heritage, dietary requirements, or Indian roots.

Citizenship Rights: As an Indian national, the government argues that the Indian state is her ultimate guardian.

Alternative Solutions: India has proposed various "third-way" solutions, including moving her to a specialised foster care facility within India.

Current Status and Next Steps

The involvement of Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz brings renewed hope to Ariha’s parents, who have been running a persistent "Save Ariha" campaign globally. While the German judiciary remains independent, the diplomatic pressure is expected to lead to more technical-level discussions between the child welfare agencies of both nations.

Following the meeting, Indian officials stated that they remain in constant touch with German authorities to ensure the child's well-being and to work toward a "pragmatic and early" resolution to the custody battle.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).