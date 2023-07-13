Jakarta [Indonesia], July 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Jakarta on Thursday, deliberating on the Ukraine conflict among other issues.

The two ministers, who met on the sidelines of the ASEAN (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations) events in Jakarta on Thursday, also held discussions on bilateral economic issues.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM posted, "Met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta today. Discussed bilateral economic issues, as also matters pertaining to the Ukraine conflict."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also tweeted about the meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov on Thursday.

"Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of India Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold talks on the sidelines of the #ASEAN events," the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) met ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Indonesia, suggesting India-ASEAN dialogues in finance, cyber and maritime domains.

“Started my engagements in Indonesia with a meeting with ASEAN Secretary General Dr Kao Kim Hourn. Discussed the development of our comprehensive strategic partnership. Suggested India-ASEAN dialogues in finance, cyber and maritime domains,” EAM Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.

The EAM said the ASEAN relationship paves the way for the Indo-Pacific Vision. “India is therefore deeply committed to the principle of ASEAN centrality,” Jaishankar wrote.

EAM Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to Indonesia and Thailand since July 12 and his overseas engagements in these two countries will culminate on July 18.

In the first leg of his visit, the EAM will reach Indonesia to attend Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN on July 13-14 and then jet off to Thailand for the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC), a release from the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Jaishankar is in Jakarta for the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format, ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum on July 13-14. (ANI)

