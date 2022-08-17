Bangkok [Thailand], August 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar is in Thailand to attend the ninth India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting.

"Privileged to call on Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during my visit. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Benefitted from his guidance on growing our bilateral relationship as we celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations." Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The Minister also paid a visit to the Temple of Emerald Buddha in Bangkok.

"Saw the splendid Ramayana murals at the Temple of Emerald Buddha in Bangkok. Our contemporary partnership with Thailand draws so much from history and culture." he said.

The ninth Thailand-India Joint Commission meeting was co-chaired by Jaishankar and Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

During the joint press conference later, Jaishankar was asked a question about the Chinese spy vessel Yuan Wang-5 docking in Sri Lanka.

"What happens in our neighbourhood, any developments which have a bearing on our security obviously are of an interest to us," he said.

The 8th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Thailand was held on October 10, 2019 in New Delhi. (ANI)

