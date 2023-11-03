Rome [Italy], November 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with the Italian Minister of Enterprise, Adolfo Urso, in Rome, Italy, during which they exchanged their experiences and insights related to the "Made in Italy" and "Made in India" initiatives on Friday.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen the strategic partnership and foster stronger collaboration, marking a positive step toward increased economic ties.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With UAE President Mohammaed Bin Zayed, Expresses Concerns Over Humanitarian Situation.

"This morning, I had an insightful conversation with the Minister of Enterprise Adolfo Urso. We exchanged experiences related to Made in Italy and Made in India. I am confident that our discussion today will expand the scope of our economic partnership," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Additionally, Jaishankar held a meeting with leading think tanks in Italy, where the agenda covered a wide range of topics, including the G20, Global South, West Asia, Indo-Pacific, strategic Europe, and the changing global order.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Is Dead? Kremlin Deliberately Spread Rumours About Russian President’s Death To Test His Popularity, Says Ukraine.

"An animated discussion with leading think tanks in Italy. The agenda of our meeting ranged from G20 and Global South to West Asia, Indo-Pacific, strategic Europe, and the changing global order," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Thursday and signed the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement and the Cultural Exchange Program.

The two leaders held discussions on deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries as well as on the issues of the West Asia situation, the Ukraine conflict, and the Indo-Pacific.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar also interacted with the Italian senate members as he began his official visit to Italy.

Jaishankar also addressed the Joint Session of the Senate's External Affairs and Defence Commission.

During this, he characterized the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic followed by conflict in Ukraine on the global economy as "very traumatic" and predicted very "difficult and turbulent" times ahead.

While referring to the escalation of the Israel-Hamas war, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that while terrorism is "unacceptable", there also needs to be a solution for the issue of Palestine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)