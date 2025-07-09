Tokyo [Japan], July 9 (ANI): Yamaha Motor is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and a new company logo has been introduced.

For motorbike giant Yamaha Motor, 2025 marks 70 years since its establishment. The new company logo was introduced by President Motofumi Shitara.

Also Read | US: Ohio Woman Who Handcuffed Minor Son After He Refused To Pick Up Dog Poop Sentenced to 19 Years in Jail for Allowing Pit Bull To Maul Him.

Motofumi Shitara, President of Yamaha Motor, said, "We celebrate our 70th anniversary after the establishment of the company. The new company logo symbolises the new start of Yamaha Motor. The logo includes tuning forks. It is an important symbol of Yamaha Motor. This logo combines three tuning forks for instrument adjustment. It means Yamaha's goal is to develop the world market utilising coordination of production, sales and technology".

Yamaha Motor was born from a music company. Utilising its engineering technology, a trial to assemble a motorbike has started.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is UAE Issuing 'New INR 23 Lakh Golden Visa' to Citizens of India and Bangladesh? Is Rayad Group Consultancy Authorised To Process Visa Applications? UAE Issues Detailed Rebuttal, Debunking Fake News.

Akito Matsuo of Yamaha Motor said, "At that time, the music instrument company' Nihon Gakki had high-level processing technology for treating metal, such as metalworking or casting." Regarding motorbikes, it is not possible to produce cylinder or core parts without metalworking technology. Utilising such technology, the first motorbike, YA-1, was completed. This is a two-vehicle car, not a motorcycle. At that time, motorbike racing was so prosperous. To achieve victory, Yamaha Motor was encouraged. Yamaha Motor's history is a testament to its challenges.

Motofumi Shitara, President of Yamaha Motor, said, "Yamaha Motor is shipping innovative products to the market as an engineering company. Regarding the big theme of carbon neutrality, we place importance on the origin, specifically the reduction of CO2, to create a livable environment. We intend not only to produce high-quality products for the market but also to enrich the surrounding infrastructure and life environment. To create such a society, Yamaha Motor approaches environmental issues as a leading company and makes business decisions accordingly.

Based on the concept of three tuning forks - three business elements, production, sales, and engineering - Yamaha Motor will continue to face and overcome future challenges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)