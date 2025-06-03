Seoul, Jun 3 (AP) A joint exit poll shows that liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is forecast to win the South Korean presidential election.

The exit poll by South Korea's three major TV stations -- KBS, MBC and SBS -- showed Lee was projected to obtain 51.7% of the total votes cast during Tuesday's election, beating conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo with 39.3%.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Dossier 'Validates' India's Operational Narrative, Confirms Indian Strikes on Key Cities Including Peshawar and Sindh's Hyderabad.

The election is meant to find a successor of Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who was removed from office in April over his ill-fated imposition of martial law.

The wining candidate is to take office as president on Wednesday without the usual two-month transition period. (AP)

Also Read | Maulana Abdul Aziz, Terrorist From Jaish-E-Mohammed, Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Pakistan; Who Was He?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)