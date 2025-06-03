Mumbai, June 3: Weeks after threatening India, Maulana Abdul Aziz, a senior Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader, was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, on Monday, June 2. He was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances, as confirmed by some JeM-linked social media accounts. He had warned of the possible "Balkanisation" of India. Notably, the information has not been confirmed by Pakistan yet.

His sudden death has raised questions, especially given the lack of clarity from the government. Aziz's death comes amid heightened tensions, as Bahawalpur was one of the areas in Pakistan targeted during India’s Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite the online confirmation, the silence from JeM’s top leadership and Pakistani officials has sparked speculation. As the mystery surrounding his death deepens, many are now wondering about Aziz. So, let’s know who Maulana Abdul Aziz was. CDS Anil Chauhan Exposes Asim Munir, Says ‘Pakistan Army Chief Spewed Venom Against India and Hindus Weeks Before Pahalgam Terror Attack’.

Who Was Maulana Abdul Aziz?

Born on January 10, 1960, in Rojhan, Punjab, Maulana Abdul Aziz Ghazi belonged to the Sadwani clan of the Mazari tribe. He was a Pakistani cleric and the Imam of Lal Masjid (Red Mosque) in Islamabad, a position he inherited after the assassination of his father, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Ghazi, in 1998. Aziz completed his religious education at Jamia Farooqia and Jamia Uloom-ul-Islamia in Karachi. In 1992, he co-founded Jamia Hafsa, a women's seminary adjacent to Lal Masjid, and later became its Chancellor. Operation Sindoor: JeM Terror Outfit Chief Azhar Masood Admits 10 of His Family Members Killed in Missile Strikes by Indian Armed Forces.

Under his leadership, Lal Masjid became a centre for radical Islamist thought, advocating for the imposition of Sharia law across Pakistan. Aziz gained international notoriety during the 2007 standoff between militants and the Pakistani military at Lal Masjid, which ended in a deadly operation known as Operation Sunrise. He was arrested while attempting to flee disguised in a burqa but was later released in 2009 and acquitted of all charges in 2013. Despite facing multiple charges over the years, including murder, incitement, and kidnapping, Aziz continued to lead Lal Masjid and Jamia Hafsa.

In recent years, he became increasingly vocal in his criticism of the Pakistani government, accusing it of systemic violence and injustice. In May 2025, a video surfaced showing him questioning his followers about supporting a war with India, which was met with silence, and denouncing the Pakistani establishment as a "cruel, useless system".

