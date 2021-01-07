Washington, Jan 7 (PTI) Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has asserted that the lawmakers would return for the joint session of the Congress on Wednesday night once it is cleared by the security for use.

The joint session of the US Congress presided over by Vice President Mike Pence was disrupted when thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations.

"Today, a shameful assault was made on our democracy. It was anointed at the highest level of government. It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden," Pelosi said in a dear colleague letter.

"To that end, in consultation with Leader Hoyer and Whip Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use. Leader Hoyer will be sending out more guidance later today," she said.

"We always knew this responsibility would take us into the night. The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished,” Pelosi said.

The protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes. One woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died. Multiple officers were injured during the mob attack.

"We also knew that we would be a part of history in a positive way, today, despite ill-founded objections to the Electoral College vote. We now will be part of history, as such a shameful picture of our country was put out to the world, instigated at the highest level,” she wrote.

"...let us pray that this instigation to violence will provide an epiphany for our country to heal," Pelosi wrote.

