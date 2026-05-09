World News | JSMM Accused Pakistan of Turning Sindh Jails into 'torture Cells'

Frankfurt [Germany], May 9 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has accused Pakistani authorities of carrying out systematic torture and human rights abuses against political activists and ordinary inmates inside prisons across Sindh, warning that the issue will now be raised before international human rights institutions and global media platforms.

In a post shared on X, JSMM chairman Shafi Burfat alleged that Sindh's prisons have become centres of "political revenge, fear and repression", where detainees are subjected to severe physical and psychological abuse under the supervision of prison authorities and state agencies.

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According to the statement, several political prisoners linked to JSMM are allegedly being kept in solitary confinement in cramped cells while chained with handcuffs and iron shackles. JSMM also claimed that sick prisoners are being denied medical care, medicines, doctors and other essential healthcare facilities. It further alleged that inmates are being served poor-quality food and contaminated drinking water, resulting in worsening health conditions inside prisons.

The nationalist organisation accused authorities of restricting family visits and cutting communication between prisoners and their relatives, describing the measures as a deliberate attempt to mentally break detainees. JSMM maintained that many Sindhi political activists had been arrested without transparent legal proceedings and were being targeted for their political beliefs, advocacy of Sindhi rights and demands for national freedom.

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The group appealed to the United Nations, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the International Committee of the Red Cross and European human rights institutions to intervene and investigate alleged abuses in Sindh's prisons.

JSMM demanded an immediate end to torture, enforced disappearances and what it described as politically motivated arrests of Sindhi activists. It also called for independent international investigations into prison conditions and the conduct of Pakistani state agencies and prison officials.

JSMM announced plans to launch protests in Germany and intensify outreach to international bodies in an effort to highlight what it termed "state repression and fascism" against Sindhi political workers. JSMM argued that no political movement can be crushed through imprisonment, torture or enforced disappearances, insisting that the struggle for national rights and freedom remains protected under international law. (ANI)

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