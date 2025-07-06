Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Kalchakra Monastery at Salugara in West Bengal's Siliguri became a focal point for global celebrations on Sunday as the Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Organisation marked the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with grandeur and reverence.

Chief Secretary Sanam Lama of the organisation highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating, "Every year we do this, but this is his 90th birthday; that is why we are grandly celebrating his birthday."

Also Read | PM Modi in Brazil for BRICS Summit 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives at Museum of Modern Art for 17th Summit (Watch Videos).

The festivities, which began on Saturday, included a free eye check-up camp, emphasising the blend of spiritual and humanitarian activities during the celebrations.

"There are many programmes in this celebration. Yesterday, we opened a free eye check-up camp... We have celebrated his birthday by doing traditional rituals with all the monks coming here," Lama said.

Also Read | Myanmar Road Accident: 28 Killed, 219 Injured in 94 Traffic Accidents on Yangon-Mandalay Highway.

The Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala today with an address focusing on the values of compassion, service, and the Bodhichitta way of life.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, along with other dignitaries and well-wishers, attended the celebration there.

The Chief Secretary, Sanam Lama, also addressed the global resonance of the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday and expressed delight at his expected announcement on his reincarnation.

"Not only are we, people from across the world, celebrating his birthday with great enthusiasm... It is a happy moment for us as he announced his reincarnation and how the process will be going," he stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tibetan Spiritual Leader stated that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a foundation established by him, can only recognise future reincarnations, and no one else has the authority to decide on the matter.

The Chief Secretary also stated that China was "unhappy" with the spiritual leader's decision; however, he noted that this was their tradition and that no one can "change" it.

"China might be unhappy, but this is our tradition that has been in place for the past 1,000 years, and no one can change it. Every Buddhist organisation around the world is supporting his decision," Lama asserted.

On Wednesday, as the Dalai Lama left the decision of his successor to the Gaden Phodrang, leaving no role for the Chinese, Penpa Tsering Sikyong, President of the Central Tibetan Administration, said that the Tibetan people will never accept China's usage of reincarnation for political gain.

Sikyong said the Chinese government is systematically working to erase Tibetan identity by targeting its language and religion, core pillars of its cultural heritage.

Earlier today, the Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday in Dharamshala with an address focusing on the values of compassion, service, and the Bodhichitta way of life.

Speaking before a gathering at the Tsuglagkhang temple, he reflected on his spiritual journey and urged everyone to follow a path of kindness and selflessness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)