Karachi [Pakistan], April 27 (ANI): A local court in Karachi has thrown out a case lodged against Fauzia Shashani Baloch, a member of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), along with several of her family members, after they were detained by police during a protest regarding the alleged enforced disappearance of her brother, Dad Shashani, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Officials stated that the case was withdrawn following a directive from a local magistrate, after which those in custody were released. Police had reportedly filed charges under Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to sedition.

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Fauzia Baloch was detained on April 25 while she was on her way to meet journalists outside the Karachi Press Club. Her mother and other relatives accompanying her were also taken into custody. Reports suggested that a total of seven individuals were detained and moved to an undisclosed location.

The detentions took place as the family attempted to highlight concerns about the disappearance of Dad Shashani, whom relatives claim was taken by Pakistani security forces from his residence on April 21, 2026. According to the family, his whereabouts have remained unknown since then.

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Relatives said they tried to file a First Information Report (FIR) at a local police station regarding his disappearance, but their complaint was not accepted. They later went to the Karachi Press Club to publicly appeal for his recovery, where the arrests occurred, as cited in the TBP report.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee criticised the detentions and demanded the immediate release of those arrested, along with information about the whereabouts of Dad Shashani Baloch. The group also urged international human rights organisations to observe and address rights violations in Balochistan and Karachi.

Pakistani authorities have not responded to the family's allegations regarding Dad Shashani's disappearance, according to TBP.

Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan continue to represent a serious human rights concern. Families often spend years searching for missing relatives, while activists accuse security agencies of unlawful detentions and staged encounters.

Despite repeated protests and reports by rights organisations, accountability remains limited. These unresolved cases continue to generate fear, anger, and deep mistrust between the state and the Baloch community. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)