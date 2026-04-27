R&B singer Chris Brown has officially become a father for the fourth time. The "Under the Influence" artist confirmed the arrival of a baby boy with his girlfriend, Jada Wallace, following months of public speculation regarding the couple’s relationship. The news was shared via social media on Sunday, April 26, 2026, when Wallace posted a series of black-and-white photos featuring the newborn. Sonam Kapoor Shares First Photo With Newborn Son From Hospital: Actress Expresses Gratitude After Giving Birth (View Post).

Chris Brown is Now a Father of Four

The singer confirmed the news through a brief but affectionate exchange on Instagram. Following a post by Jada Wallace featuring a series of black-and-white photos of the newborn, Brown commented, "Taurus Gang," accompanied by a heart emoji.

Chris Brown and Jada Wallace Welcome a Baby Boy

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The message specifically references the child’s astrological sign, confirming the baby was born during the current Taurus season. Wallace also shared a glimpse of the infant's nursery and a heartfelt caption expressing her gratitude for the new addition to their family.

Chris Browns Comment Under Jada Wallace's Baby Arrival Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

A Quiet Pregnancy

Rumours regarding the couple’s pregnancy first surfaced in early 2026 after they were photographed together at various high-profile events. Despite the public interest, both Brown and Wallace chose to keep the details of the pregnancy private until the delivery.

This approach aligns with Brown’s recent history of maintaining a lower profile regarding his personal life. The singer’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, further validated the news by reposting the images with a message stating that the new grandson is "absolutely perfect."

Expanding the Family Tree

With the arrival of this child, Chris Brown is now a father of four. His growing family includes:

Royalty Brown (11): His eldest daughter, shared with Nia Guzman.

Aeko Catori Brown (6): His son with Ammika Harris.

Lovely Symphani Brown (4): His daughter with Diamond Brown.

Newborn Son (2026): His first child with Jada Wallace.

Balancing Fatherhood and Career

The news arrives amid a busy professional schedule for the R&B star. Brown is currently preparing for a series of international tour dates following the success of his latest album. Atlee and Priya Atlee Welcome Baby Girl! 'Raaka' Director and Wife Share Message, 'Feeling Blessed' (See Post).

Sources close to the artist suggest that he has been prioritising his role as a father, often bringing his older children to rehearsals and public appearances. While the couple has not yet officially released the newborn's name, they are expected to share more details with fans in the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Jada Wallace). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).