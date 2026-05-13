World News | Karachi University Sinks into Financial Burden as Teachers Accuse Administration of Mismanagement

Karachi [Pakistan], May 13 (ANI): The deepening financial crisis at the Karachi University Teachers Society has triggered sharp criticism against the university administration, with teachers demanding an immediate probe by the Sindh government into alleged financial irregularities and administrative failures, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, teachers at Karachi University have continued their protest for the eighth consecutive day by boycotting examinations over the non-payment of dues, leaving thousands of students affected amid growing uncertainty on campus.

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During a press conference, KUTS President Ghufran Alam accused the university management of pushing the institution into a severe financial crisis through poor planning, irregular budgeting practices and discriminatory payment policies.

He stated that teachers and employees were struggling financially amid soaring inflation, while nearly PKR 1 billion in pending payments remained unpaid. Alam claimed that the university's total financial shortfall had surged to approximately PKR 1.5 billion because of what he described as administrative incompetence and weak financial oversight.

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He further alleged that the figures presented in the university's budget did not accurately reflect the actual fee collections generated from various departments and academic programmes.

Several expensive programmes, including Digital Media Marketing, Physical Therapy, Business Sports Management and Poultry Science, were allegedly either underreported or omitted from official budget documents. Alam argued that the mismatch between actual revenue and budget records could amount to nearly PKR 1 billion annually.

The teachers' body also criticised the alleged misuse of official resources, claiming that several fuel-consuming university vehicles, including outdated SUVs, were being used for personal purposes by retired or unauthorised individuals despite the institution's worsening financial condition, as highlighted by Dawn.

Additional concerns were raised regarding the university's December 2025 budget, with allegations that certain expenditures were listed despite never being utilised. The KUTS leadership further accused the administration of favouritism, alleging that selected individuals were receiving payments and benefits on priority while ordinary staff members and retirees continued waiting for their due payments.

The teachers urged the Sindh government to launch a transparent investigation into the university's financial affairs and determine who is responsible for the growing crisis, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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