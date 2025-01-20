By By Dr Chandan Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): As the global push for clean energy intensifies, the demand for rare earth elements--critical for renewable energy technologies--continues to surge.

India, the world's third-largest carbon emitter, is transitioning rapidly to renewable energy but faces a significant challenge: its dependence on imports to meet the growing demand for rare earths.

To reduce its reliance on China, India has been diversifying its supply sources through agreements with nations in the US, Latin America, and Africa.

Among these efforts, Kazakhstan, with its abundant rare earth resources and proximity, is emerging as a strategically valuable partner.

Kazakhstan's potential to bolster global rare earth supplies aligns with India's goal to establish a more reliable and geographically closer supply chain. This collaboration could strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations while supporting the global push for a sustainable energy future.

Despite being the fifth-largest holder of rare earth reserves, India lacks the advanced extraction technologies required for self-sufficiency. This has made the country vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, especially as China remains a dominant player in the rare earth sector. Concerns over security and supply reliability have intensified New Delhi's search for diverse sources, with Kazakhstan emerging as a key option.

India recently secured a deal with Argentina to source rare earth metals, highlighting its efforts to expand its supplier base. Meanwhile, discussions between Kazakh officials and international partners have increasingly focused on rare earth resources, underscoring Kazakhstan's potential role in addressing global demand.

Kazakhstan's vast reserves and its proximity to India make it an attractive partner for addressing critical gaps in India's rare earth supply chain. The country is well-positioned to supply these essential materials, which are integral to industries ranging from renewable energy and electronics to defense and nuclear technology.

Rare earth metals play a crucial role in various industries. These elements, often used as metal oxides, serve as alloying additives in steel and other materials, gas absorbers in electronic devices, and components for magnetic materials, igniter mixtures, and catalysts. They are also essential in manufacturing specialized glass, ceramics, and hydrogen storage materials.

Recognizing their strategic importance, India has proposed the establishment of an India-Central Asia Rare Earths Forum during the Second India-Central Asia National Security Advisors (NSAs) meeting. This initiative aims to foster transparent and mutually beneficial partnerships, addressing the critical role of rare earths in achieving sustainable, low-carbon growth.

Central Asia boasts vast reserves of critical minerals. The region accounts for 38.6 per cent of the world's manganese ore, 30.07 per cent of its chromium, 20 per cent of its lead, 12.6 per cent of its zinc, and 8.7 per cent of its titanium. These resources position Central Asia as a strategic powerhouse in the global minerals market.

Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has described critical minerals as the "new oil," emphasizing their importance to the global economy. This abundance has attracted the attention of global powers, creating a dynamic and competitive geopolitical landscape.

India's energy needs remain substantial, with specific regions facing energy shortfalls. Collaboration with Central Asia could unlock immense potential, but logistical challenges--particularly the transportation of resources from this landlocked region to India--must be addressed to realize the full benefits of this partnership.

The proposed Rare Earths Forum aims to overcome these challenges while capitalizing on shared opportunities, ensuring a sustainable and mutually beneficial future for India and Central Asia. (ANI)

The author, who has a PhD in Buddhist History, is a young scholar. He is working as Assistant Professor, Department of History, Satyawati College, University of Delhi.

