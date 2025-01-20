Mumbai, January 20: Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, marking the beginning of his second term. Alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance, Trump will take the oath of office, ushering in a new administration with a day filled with celebrations, including musical performances and a parade. Here's a look at which foreign leaders will be present and who won't be joining the celebrations.

In a departure from traditional U.S. inaugurations, this event will showcase a range of foreign leaders, including both close allies and political rivals of Trump. A total of seven sitting heads of state and two former leaders have received invitations. Reuters reports that approximately 500,000 guests are anticipated to attend the ceremony. Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025 Guest List: Who’s Invited and Who’s Not? Know About VVIPs Coming at US President’s Swearing In,

Foreign Leaders Attending Trump’s Inauguration

Argentina’s President Javier Milei

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele

Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck Donald Trump Swearing-In: Date, Time, Venue and Live Streaming Details – All About Inauguration Day of 47th President of the United States.

Leaders Not Attending Trump’s Inauguration and Why?

Chinese President Xi Jinping : Although invited by Trump in December, Xi will not attend the inauguration; instead, Vice President Han Zheng will represent China.

: Although invited by Trump in December, Xi will not attend the inauguration; instead, Vice President Han Zheng will represent China. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi : PM Modi will not attend, but Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will attend on his behalf.

: PM Modi will not attend, but Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will attend on his behalf. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban : A close ally of Trump, Orban won't attend due to a prior state address.

: A close ally of Trump, Orban won't attend due to a prior state address. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro: Banned from travelling due to legal issues, Bolsonaro will not attend after his passport was confiscated amid ongoing investigations.

