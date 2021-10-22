Islamabad [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI): Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and Senator Taj Haider have called the kidnapping of Baloch MPAs a "sensitive" issue and urged the government to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. But he said that his party should not be blamed for the situation in Balochistan, according to local media.

According to The Frontier Post, the Senator deplored the situation in Balochistan and termed the game played there "dangerous".

It is the duty of the Balochistan government to ascertain the truth behind the kidnapping of Baloch MPAs in recent days, the newspaper reported him as saying.

Mandviwalla emphasised the need to bring an end to the kidnapping of Assembly members and suggested that the Balochistan Assembly should not be "obstructed" through such moves by the provincial government, according to the Frontier Post.

The Senator further stressed that his party has no role to play in the developments in Balochistan and they must not be blamed for it. (ANI)

