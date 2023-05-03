Taipei, May 3 (AP) A Korean tourist died in a hotel in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan and her Korean boyfriend who was travelling with her is under investigation, according to news reports.

The 31-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital on April 24 after her boyfriend said he woke up from a nap and found she wasn't breathing, according to United Daily News and broadcaster TVB. It said doctors were unable to revive her.

Doctors found bleeding in the woman's skull and bruises on her head and arms, UDN said. It identified her only by the surname Lee and her 32-year-old boyfriend as Kim.

The boyfriend was questioned on suspicion of homicide and released on bond of 100,000 New Taiwan dollars (USD 3,200).

