London [UK], May 20 (ANI): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday addressed the Indian diaspora, India and UK based industrialists in London and appealed to them to promote the progress of the nation.

The address of the Minister took place in a meeting organised by the UK Consul General office at the Nehru Centre in London.

The Minister stated that the achievements of Telangana should be considered as the achievements of India and needed to be shared with the world.

KTR stated that India needs revolutionary policies and governance reforms to compete with the world and move forward.

He added that the young population of the country is the biggest asset and advantage which no other country has.

KTR opined that the country will see faster progress by creating an investment-friendly environment for global firms, which will further create jobs and improve international relations. He also highlighted the policies and progress of Telangana.

The Minister elaborated on the journey of Telangana since its formation and talked about how the state "overcame crisis".

KTR interacted with the attendees of the conference on several issues such as education, employment, current political developments in the country, and economic development.

India's Deputy High Commissioner to London Sujit Ghosh, The Nehru Centre Director Amish Tripathi, and UK Deputy High Commissioner to AP and Telangana Andrew Fleming participated in the conference. (ANI)

