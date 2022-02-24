Moscow, Feb 24 (PTI) Here is the approximate IST timeline of the Russia-Ukraine crisis which broke out on Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation against Ukraine.

4:52 am: Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware.

8:22 am: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance.'

8:30 am: President Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine; warns any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen'.

9:04 am: US President Joe Biden denounces "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine, pledges world will 'hold Russia accountable".

9:19 am: India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis.

9:47 am: Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv.

10:29 am: Russian military says it has targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets.

10:34 am: Ukraine's president declares martial law, urges citizens to not panic as Russia launches military strikes.

11:23 am: Europe warns of airspace risks around Ukraine.

11:30 am: China urges all parties involved in the Ukraine issue to exercise restraint.

12:18 pm: Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine's air defence assets and airbases.

12:30 pm: Special military operation aimed at ‘demilitarisation and denazification' of Ukraine: Putin

1:16 pm: EU official: European Union assessing the 'strongest, harshest package' of sanctions (against Russia) it has ever considered.

2:40 pm: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges world leaders to provide defence assistance, help protect Ukraine's airspace from Russia.

3:21 pm: Ukraine's president says the country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after its attack.

3:32 pm: Adviser to Ukraine's president says about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on the count.

