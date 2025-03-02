Kathmandu, Mar 2 (PTI) In February 2025, more than 96,000 tourists visited Nepal, however, there was a decrease in the number of Indians visiting the Himalayan nation compared to the same month, last year.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 96,880 tourists entered the country via air route in the month of February.

According to the data, there has been a slight decrease in tourist arrivals compared to the same period last year. In February 2024, 97,426 tourists visited Nepal.

Of all the nationalities, the highest number of tourist arrivals were from India as 19,187 people came via air route to Nepal.

During this period, 10,348 people came from the USA and 8,232 tourists from China, according to the Tourism Board.

Similarly, 5,057 tourists from the UK and 4,874 tourists from Bangladesh visited Nepal.

Likewise, 4,370 visitors came from Sri Lanka and 3,737 from Australia.

In February 2024, 25,578 Indian tourists had visited Nepal. This year in February, 25 per cent less Indians visited Nepal by air compared to the same period last year.

This may be because of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which attracted millions of Indian pilgrims, according to Mani Lamichhane, director Nepal Tourism Board.

